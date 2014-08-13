* RBI to set a cut-off yield of 8.64 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.6456 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.68 percent, while the lowest was 8.60 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.69 percent on the 182-day t-bills versus the previous 8.7050 percent, the poll showed. * For 182-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.72 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)