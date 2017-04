* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 bps on day at 8.80 percent, its lowest since Aug. 5. * The new 10-year bond yield falls 5 bps to 8.57 percent. Both bond yields down 8 bps each from session highs. * Traders cite expectations CPI will ease after hitting a two-month high in July. * Traders cite hopes of a possible upgrade in India's sovereign rating outlook after a meeting between the finance minister and S&P analysts on Tuesday. * S&P is the only of the three major credit agencies to rate India with a "negative" outlook. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)