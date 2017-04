* India's NSE index falls 0.22 percent while the benchmark BSE index is down 0.33 percent. * Retreat comes after BSE on Tuesday posted its biggest daily gain since June 6. * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd falls 7.0 percent on weak earnings. * Coal India Ltd falls 3.2 percent and Tata Power CO Ltd is down 3.9 percent after earnings missed some analysts' estimates. * Asian shares were subduded after gloomy data from China and Japan. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)