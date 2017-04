* India's five-year OIS rate rises to as high as 8.18 percent, its highest since May 23, before retreating to 8.13 percent. * The one-year rate hits 8.52 percent, its highest since May 16; last at 8.48 percent. * The two had closed at 8.14 percent and 8.50 percent respectively on Tuesday. * Data on Tuesday showing consumer inflation at a two-month high reduces expectations for rate cuts this fiscal year. * But some receiving seen on talk of a possible debt auction cancellation due to high government cash balances and a rally in government bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)