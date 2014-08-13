BRIEF-Henry Morgan updates on JB Financial Group
* refers to previous announcements to market regarding jb financial group ltd
Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date August 20, 2020
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.841
Payment Date August 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1100379459
HONG KONG, April 27 BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an undisclosed sum as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in in-demand aircraft.