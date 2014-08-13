Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date August 20, 2020

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.841

Payment Date August 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1100379459

