* Indian shares may open higher tracking Asian stocks which have risen as investors bank on more stimulus. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.13 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.31 percent. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 7.18 billion rupees (117.55 million US dollar) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Key earnings on Thursday: Hindalco and Cipla (1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)