* Lanco Infratech gains 4.7 percent, while Adani Power Ltd rises 2.1 percent. * Lanco Infra on Wednesday said it has sold a power plant to Adani for $327 mln to cut debt. * Nomura says Lanco had to conclude the sale under corporate debt restructuring exercise. * Nomura adds that the purchase is "likely to be positive" for Adani. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)