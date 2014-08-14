* Shares of India's Voltas Ltd surge 4.7 percent after April-June earnings beat estimates, according to traders. (bit.ly/1uuCCLG) * Cooling products margins rose to 11.61 percent in April-June from 8.61 percent a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)