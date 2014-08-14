* Indian bonds may see some profit-booking after posting their biggest single-day gain in four months on Wednesday. * Bonds rallied on Wednesday amid speculation that the government would sell less debt after receiving surplus debt from RBI. * Bond auction will be only for 80 billion rupees, as against the usual 140 billion or 150 billion rupees. * Liquidity is expected to come under pressure as banks shore up their books before a long weekend. * July wholesale price inflation numbers due at 12 noon. For Reuters poll * The new 10-year bond yield ended at 8.54 percent on Wednesday. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield settled at 8.76 percent on Wednesday. It will retire as the benchmark next week. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)