* USD/INR set to open weaker after closing Wednesday at 61.215/225. * The pair touched 61.74 last week, its highest since March 5. * Asian currencies trading positive versus the dollar. * The pair trading at 61.11/13 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade. * Indian shares may open higher tracking Asian stocks which have risen as investors bank on more global central banks' stimulus. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)