BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR falls to 61.04/05 from previous close of 61.215/225. * Stronger rupee tracks gains in Asian currencies, shares. * A flood of soft economic data sparks hopes of continued stimulus from central banks. * India's 50-share NSE index up 0.4 percent. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
