* India's UPL Ltd falls 0.7 percent while Persistent Systems down 2 percent. * MSCI excludes both shares stocks from its small cap indexes effective close of Aug. 29. (bit.ly/1oP4O9b) * Dabur India rallies 4.1 percent after its weighting got a boost on MSCI indexes. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)