BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.76 percent. * The new 10-year paper, which will replace the current bond as the benchmark from Tuesday, down 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. * Traders say hopes for a cut in the auction size or likely cancellation of next week's debt sale continue to cheer sentiment. * Government cash balance position strong after receiving surplus profits for the year to June 30 from the RBI, earlier this week. * June wholesale price data due at noon watched for intra-day cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M