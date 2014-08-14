* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.76 percent. * The new 10-year paper, which will replace the current bond as the benchmark from Tuesday, down 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. * Traders say hopes for a cut in the auction size or likely cancellation of next week's debt sale continue to cheer sentiment. * Government cash balance position strong after receiving surplus profits for the year to June 30 from the RBI, earlier this week. * June wholesale price data due at noon watched for intra-day cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)