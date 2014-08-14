* India's NSE index is up 0.3 percent tracking firm Asian shares, headed for fourth consecutive day of gains. * Soft global economic data sparks hopes of continued monetary stimulus. * Blue-chips lead: HDFC Bank Ltd up 2.2 percent, while ITC Ltd is up 0.8 percent. * Also, overseas investors bought shares worth 7.18 billion rupees ($117.55 million) on Wednesday. * However, Tata Steel is down 0.7 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp is down 0.4 percent after their April-June earnings lagged estimates. * Markets are closed on Friday for the Independence Day holiday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)