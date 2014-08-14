* USD/INR trades at 61.055 compared with previous close of 61.215/225. * Asian currencies gain after flood of soft economic data sparks hopes of continued stimulus from central banks. * India's NSE index is up 0.4 percent, heading for fourth consecutive day of gains. * USD/INR down 0.12 percent for the week, marking second consecutive week of mild falls. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)