* Overnight cash rates hit 9.00/9.05 percent, the highest since July 28, from close of 7.05/7.10 percent. * Traders say banks shoring up cash balances ahead of a four-day-long weekend. * Markets closed on Friday for Independence day and on Monday for a local holiday. * Rates expected to be capped at 9 percent as banks can borrow under the RBI emergency funding window of the RBI at 9 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)