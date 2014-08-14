* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points on day at 8.81 percent. * The new 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points on day at 8.60 percent. * Traders say profit-taking seen ahead of the long weekend and after allotment at the auction earlier in the day. * Markets closed on Friday for Independence day and on Monday for a local holiday. * The two bond yields had dropped 9 bps and 8 bps respectively on Wednesday. * The central bank sold 80 billion rupees worth of bonds earlier in the day, at cut-offs largely-in-line with expectations. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)