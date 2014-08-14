US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on Friday will set the tone for the next week. * Modi's speech comes afer India's NSE index had gained for four consecutive sessions as of Friday. * The NSE is 0.6 percent away from a record high reached on July 25. * After spurring a rally through most of the year, Modi has disappointed some supporters after a lack of major reforms. * Global cues are also on watch; hope for continued global monetary stimulus being offset by geopolitical worries. * No major domestic events are scheduled. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss