BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on Friday. * Traders cite hopes for some mention of reform initiatives. * Any reaction to be delayed as debt/FX markets are closed on Friday and again on Monday for a local holiday. * Debt prices likely to keep up rally if RBI announces a cut in government borrowing in April-September. * The new 10-year paper, which will become the benchmark bond from Tuesday, seen in 8.40-8.60 percent range. * The rupee seen in a 60.50 to 61.50 range next week. * Global developments are also on watch; hopes for monetary stimulus being offset by geopolitical worries such as in Iraq and Ukraine.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Market closed for local holiday Mon-Thurs: July trade data, no fixed date for release Wed: Money supply and reserve money data Fri: Bank credit data
