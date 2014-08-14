UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services N.V.
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 22, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Reoffer yield 2.095 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1101833991
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.