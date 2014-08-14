UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date August 21, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price 99.729
Reoffer price 99.729
Payment Date August 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HSH4TT4
