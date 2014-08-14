Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 01, 2019

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 98.565

Yield 1.832 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct due 2019 UKT

Payment Date September 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0881488430

