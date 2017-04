* Indian shares may open lower as a cautious tone remains in Asia as Ukraine still dominates. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.04 percent. * Asia shares up but gains limited as Ukraine sours mood. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.05 percent. * India's Modi vows to fix broken government, but no big bang reforms. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.25 billion rupees ($102.86 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. (1 US dollar = 60.7650 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)