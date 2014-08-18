* India's NSE index up 0.3 percent, approaching record highs. * Heading towards fifth consecutive session of gains. * Blue-chips gain: ICICI Bank is up 1.2 percent while Tata Motors gains 2.2 percent. * Asia shares up but gains limited as Ukraine sours mood. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.25 billion rupees ($102.86 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)