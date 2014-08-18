* Low-cost carrier SpiceJet jumps 13.5 percent after April-June results. * June quarter operating profit at 90 million rupees ($1.48 million) before restructuring and certain one-off costs, helps the rally. * Traders say it's a positive surprise compared to expectations of an operating loss. (1 US dollar = 60.7650 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)