* Shares in drugmaker Cipla gain 1.4 percent after April-June operating margins beat some estimates. * Margins expand sequentially by nearly 4 percentage points to 20 percent. * Investors say management maintained revenue guidance of mid-teens growth and 20 percent margins in FY15 in a conference call. * Strong growth in India and better product mix will further aid margins, fund managers add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)