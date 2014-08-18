* Shares in India's Jubilant Foodworks Ltd gain 3.5 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch starts coverage with a "buy" rating and a target of 1,375 rupees. * Says the company in a sweet spot in the large and high-growth quick service restaurants market. * Jubilant has the franchisee of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India. * Company's earnings can more than double by FY17, the investment bank said in a report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)