* Tata Motors' Differential Voting Rights shares (DVR) jump 9 percent. * DVR shares boosted after a report in the Times of India newspaper that Indian exchanges may consider admitting such shares on their benchmark indexes, traders say. * The index committees of the top bourses are talking with relevant market participants before arriving at a decision, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/VxOFcp) * This could narrow DVR shares' discount to regular shares, traders add. * Both BSE and NSE were not immediately reachable for comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)