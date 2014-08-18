(Adds BSE and NSE responses) * Tata Motors' Differential Voting Rights shares (DVR) jump 9 percent. * DVR shares boosted after a report in the Times of India newspaper that Indian exchanges may consider admitting such shares on their benchmark indexes, traders say. * The index committees of the top bourses are talking with relevant market participants before arriving at a decision, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/VxOFcp) * This could narrow DVR shares' discount to regular shares, traders add. * "S&P DJI (S&P Dow Jones Indices) decline to comment on it," a BSE spokesman told Reuters in a email. * An NSE spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)