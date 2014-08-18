Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date February 28, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.638

Payment Date August 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (k) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS1102356588

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)