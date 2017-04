Aug 18 U.S. hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc said it suspected data of about 4.5 million clients were stolen by Chinese hackers from its computer network.

The company and its security contractors Mandiant, a unit of FireEye Inc, believes the attack occurred in April and June, Community Health Systems said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1kO1Rp2) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Joyjeet Das)