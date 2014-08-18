(Correction to change the issue name from DEPFA Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG to Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG)
Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 175 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.09
Spread 34.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OBL
Payment Date August 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis, Nord LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 675 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000A11QAP6
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)