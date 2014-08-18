Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Mobimo Holding AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 16, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.673

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0252379802

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)