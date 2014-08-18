Aug 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
granted tentative approval for Eli Lilly and Co and
Boehringer Ingelheim's insulin injection that helps control
sugar levels in diabetes patients, said Lilly in a statement.
Although the drug, Basaglar, meets all regulatory
requirements for approval, it is subject to an automatic stay
order of 30 months because of litigation filed by Sanofi SA
.
Sanofi, whose top-selling Lantus helps diabetics control
blood sugar levels, has brought a lawsuit accusing Lilly of
infringing seven patents related to insulin and devices used to
deliver it.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore)