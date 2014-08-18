Aug 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted tentative approval for Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim's insulin injection that helps control sugar levels in diabetes patients, said Lilly in a statement.

Although the drug, Basaglar, meets all regulatory requirements for approval, it is subject to an automatic stay order of 30 months because of litigation filed by Sanofi SA .

Sanofi, whose top-selling Lantus helps diabetics control blood sugar levels, has brought a lawsuit accusing Lilly of infringing seven patents related to insulin and devices used to deliver it. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore)