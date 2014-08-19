* Indian shares may hit a second consecutive record high as NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.43 percent. * Asian shares, dollar rise on hopes of Ukraine progress. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.58 percent. * Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 4.73 billion Indian rupees ($77.84 million) and equity derivatives worth 15.12 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Domestic institutional investors bought cash shares worth 4.90 billion rupees in the previous session. (1 US dollar = 60.7650 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)