* Indian shares may hit a second consecutive record high as NSE
index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.43
percent.
* Asian shares, dollar rise on hopes of Ukraine progress.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.58 percent.
* Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 4.73 billion
Indian rupees ($77.84 million) and equity derivatives worth
15.12 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Domestic institutional investors bought cash shares worth 4.90
billion rupees in the previous session.
(1 US dollar = 60.7650 Indian rupee)
