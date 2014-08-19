BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries appoints Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
* Ballarpur Industries - appointed Bimal Khandelwal as the chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD/INR seen opening slightly stronger versus its Thursday's close of 60.76/77. * Dollar gains versus certain other Asian units to aid. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.05 percent. * Bunched up dollar inflows however to limit any sharp rise in the pair. * Pair seen in 60.50 to 61.00 range during the session. * Foreign exchange markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays. * Shares hit record highs on Monday. * The pair trading at 60.82 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading up 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Ballarpur Industries - appointed Bimal Khandelwal as the chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories - announces the launch ofprogesterone capsules in the U.S. market". Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pLTt0P) Further company coverage: