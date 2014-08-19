* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening 2-3 bps lower versus Thursday's 8.52 percent close. * Debt markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays. * The 10-year paper seen moving in a 8.48 to 8.55 percent range. * Brent crude prices hit 1-year low on Monday. * Fall in U.S. debt prices however to limit sharp gains. * Appetite for debt lower as risk-taking rises amid easing concerns over the conflict in Ukraine and Iraq. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)