* USD/INR trading weaker at 60.71/72 versus Thursday's close of 60.76/77. * Bunched-up dollar inflows hurting the pair, say traders. * Foreign exchange markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays. * Shares hit record highs on Monday and trading up 0.35 percent in pre-open trade. * Dollar's gains versus certain other Asian units and majors to limit a sharp fall in the pair. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.05 percent. * Pair seen in 60.50 to 61.00 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)