* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its Thursday's close of 8.52 percent. * Debt markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays. * The 10-year paper seen moving in a 8.48 to 8.55 percent range. * Traders expect a positive bias to remain on the back of the continued fall in global crude oil prices. * Brent crude prices hit a 1-year low on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)