* Indian oil retailers will suffer no losses on diesel after a hike in prices in September, says Goldman Sachs * That would mean diesel prices charged by retailers could be market-priced by September, the investment bank adds. * India has been gradually raising diesel prices every month since January 2013. * Oil retailers gain on Tuesday after Brent crude hits new 14-month low. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 3 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp rises 2.6 percent while Indian Oil Corp advances 2.2 percent.