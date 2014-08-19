* Indian oil retailers will suffer no losses on diesel after a
hike in prices in September, says Goldman Sachs
* That would mean diesel prices charged by retailers could be
market-priced by September, the investment bank adds.
* India has been gradually raising diesel prices every month
since January 2013.
* Oil retailers gain on Tuesday after Brent crude hits
new 14-month low.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 3 percent, Bharat
Petroleum Corp rises 2.6 percent while Indian Oil Corp
advances 2.2 percent.
