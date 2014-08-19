* HSBC sticks to its "neutral" weighting on India. * Bank says valuations still look high and foreign mutual funds are still "very overweight" on Indian shares. * HSBC estimates MSCI India trades at 16.5 times 12-month forward earnings vs a long-term average of 15 times. * Calls Indian shares the second most expensive in Asia ex-Japan after the Philippines. * "Is it time to overweight India? We don't think the time is right yet for us to change our neutral weighting," HSBC says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)