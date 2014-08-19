* The NSE index rises as much as 0.56 percent to a second consecutive record high at 7,918.55. * Blue-chips lead gains: Larsen and Toubro and Tata Motors gain 1 percent each. * Good institutional flows, both domestic and foreign, and gains in Asian shares help. * Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 4.73 billion rupees ($77.84 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * They also bought equity derivatives worth 15.12 billion rupees, as per the data. * Domestic institutional investors bought cash shares worth 4.90 billion rupees in the previous session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)