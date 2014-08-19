* The NSE index rises as much as 0.56 percent to a
second consecutive record high at 7,918.55.
* Blue-chips lead gains: Larsen and Toubro and Tata
Motors gain 1 percent each.
* Good institutional flows, both domestic and foreign, and gains
in Asian shares help.
* Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 4.73 billion
rupees ($77.84 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* They also bought equity derivatives worth 15.12 billion
rupees, as per the data.
* Domestic institutional investors bought cash shares worth 4.90
billion rupees in the previous session.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)