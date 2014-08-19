* USD/INR trading at 60.72/73 versus its Thursday's close of 60.76/77. * Bunched up dollar inflows due to trading holidays on Friday and Monday hurt the pair. * Pair seen in 60.65 to 60.85 range during the rest of the session. * India's trade deficit widens to $12.23 billion in July from $11.76 billion in June, in line with expectations. * Shares hit record highs on Monday. Currently up 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)