* The 8.60 percent bonds due in 2028 has been the third-most popularly traded bond in the debt market during recent sessions. * Traders cite appeal from high yield, trading at 8.73 percent, compared with 8.5 percent in new 10-year benchmark bond . * The 2028 bond was introduced in June and mutual funds are the biggest investors. * The RBI has already issued 350 billion rupees ($5.76 billion) of the paper, according to central bank data, one of its most frequent issuances in recent times. (1 US dollar = 60.7150 Indian rupees)