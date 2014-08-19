* Shares of Indian loan providers that use gold as collateral surge on relative valuations. * Manappuram Finance Ltd surges 20 percent to its daily limit and its highest level since March 2013, while Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 12 percent. * Manappuram has gained 68.7 percent this year but still trades at 0.7 times 12-month forward book value, while Muthoot trades at 1.3 times, Thomson Reuters data shows. * The NSE index trades at 3.17 times book value. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)