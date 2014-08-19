* Overnight cash rates drop to 7.70 percent, below repo rate of 8 percent and Thursday's close of 8.45/50 percent. * Liquidity seen ample after India cuts government borrowing. * Dealers also cite redemption of 150 billion rupees ($2.47 billion) of term repos due Wednesday. * Traders also cite speculation RBI may announce another term repo later in the day. * Cash rate hit 9 percent on Thursday, its highest since July 28 as banks shored up cash balances ahead of a four-day weekend. (1 US dollar = 60.7175 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)