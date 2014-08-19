BRIEF-Tinplate Company of India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 110.2 million rupees versus 63.1 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE (Reuters) Aug 19- The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3072/3191 3076/3191 MEDIUM 30 3210/3352 3212/3372
* Says Girish Kumar appointed chairman and MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: