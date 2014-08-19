Aug 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2035

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 112.379

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR

Payment Date August 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 20 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0878008225

