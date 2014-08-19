Aug 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2035
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 112.379
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR
Payment Date August 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 20 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0878008225
