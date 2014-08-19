BRIEF-GoldX International buys Precisionsstål i Stockholm for SEK 4.5 mln
* SAYS BUYS STEEL AND METAL COMPANY PRECISIONSSTÅL I STOCKHOLM FOR SEK 4.5 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH
Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date September 2, 2020
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101.388
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD SECURITIES
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
