BRIEF-GoldX International buys Precisionsstål i Stockholm for SEK 4.5 mln
* SAYS BUYS STEEL AND METAL COMPANY PRECISIONSSTÅL I STOCKHOLM FOR SEK 4.5 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH
Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 16, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 101.252
Reoffer price 100.502
Yield 0.822 pct
Spread Minus 3.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.3bp
Over the Govt
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMT Covered Note programme
ISIN CH0252511925
